

Last week, South Boston resident Lorraine Linehan received the Unsung Heroine Award from the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women at a ceremony held at the Massachusetts State House. The Unsung Heroine Award is given to women who don’t make the news, but make a difference. They are the women who use their time, talent and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others and make a difference in their neighborhoods, cities and towns. They are mentors, volunteers and innovators who do what needs to be done without expectations of recognition or gratitude. These women are the glue that keeps a community together and every community is better because of their contribution.

Lorraine was nominated by State Representative David Biele for her dedication to improving the quality of life for South Boston residents through her longstanding volunteer efforts with the South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults Program, the Stephanie Uftring Memorial Scholarship, the South Boston Neighborhood House, the South Boston Citizens’ Association and the South Boston Irish American Society.

In addition to her work in the community, Lorraine has spent many years supporting individuals and families affected by breast cancer. She has organized golf tournaments to benefit the Avon Breast Cancer Walk to fund important treatment and research, and she has participated in Runway for Recovery which supports families who have loved ones being treated for breast cancer.

“Lorraine’s dedication to helping others and her outstanding volunteer efforts have made our community a better place to live,” said Rep. Biele. “She is truly an ‘Unsung Heroine’ and I am thankful for the tremendous work she does to support her neighbors and the South Boston community.”

Lorraine joined over one-hundred women from across Commonwealth in being recognized as Unsung Heroines for their public leadership and volunteerism that make neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live.

A complete list of this year’s honorees is available by contacting the Commission. To request this list or for additional information please contact the MCSW at 617-626-6520 or mcsw@state.ma.us.