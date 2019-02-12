Mayor Walsh announced preparations for today’s winter storm. A wintry mix will begin at midday, from 12 – 1:00 p.m., with snow beginning to fall between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The snow will continue throughout the evening, falling at a rate of an inch an hour, impacting evening commutes. Temperatures will begin in the low 30s, and steadily rise. Overnight, the storm has the potential to bring seven inches of snow to Boston. Wednesday morning, rain will begin between the hours of 2:00 – 4:00 a.m. Due to the travel conditions, Boston Public Schools is cancelling all after-school activities. School will remain open on Tuesday, and BPS plans to keep school open on Wednesday. However, officials will continue to monitor the forecast and notify students and families of any changes. BPS is notifying families of the decision to cancel Tuesday’s after-school activities via automated phone call and other communications this evening.

When shoveling snow, residents are reminded not to throw snow onto the street, and to shovel out catch basins and fire hydrants. There is no parking ban or snow emergency in effect. “We are encouraging residents to use caution when traveling, assist older neighbors and those who are disabled, and keep up with the shoveling of their property throughout the storm,” said Mayor Walsh. “The City of Boston and our Public Works are prepared for all storms that come Boston’s way, and we ask that residents and businesses do their part, including shoveling their sidewalks and walkways, to ensure safety for all. Please remember to abide by the snow rules, stay off the roads and be safe.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through AlertBoston and utilize Boston’s 311 call center for non-emergency related issues. To find out more information about resources and services available to residents, please visitboston.gov/snow

Rules on Clearing Snow

Property owners must clear snow, sleet and ice from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting the property within three hours after the snowfall ends or three hours after sunrise if it snows overnight. Failure to comply will result in a fine issued by Boston Public Works Code Enforcement.

Removal of snow, ice from a private property to the street or sidewalk is prohibited and will result in a fine issued by Boston Public Works Code Enforcement.

Do not throw snow onto the street.

Please look here for information about fines associated with improper removal of snow. As a reminder, no cars are allowed to park in Boston Public Schools parking lots during a snowstorm.

Public Libraries & Community Centers

Boston Public Libraries and Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ community centers will be open normal business hours. Please check their schedules here.

Helping the Homeless

If you see homeless individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented or underdressed for the cold, please call 911. Please ask them if they need assistance.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates two emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

BPHC is working closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, and a warm respite from the cold.

Street outreach teams providing recovery services, including the Engagement Center behind 112 Southampton St., remain operating as normal during winter weather.

More information available here.

Residents are encouraged to sign-up for AlertBoston to receive emergency alerts and to call 311, download the BOS:311 app, or tweet at @BOS311 with questions or concerns. Follow @CityofBoston and visit boston.gov/snow for the latest updates.