By Tara Kerrigan Hayes

While the complicated origins of Mother’s Day attributes a woman named Anna Jarvis to founding the holiday, it was actually her own mother, Ann Jarvis, who had a slightly different idea for the holiday’s intent. Rather than simply celebrating one mother in particular, (our own), she envisioned a community service day for mothers to help other mothers in need.

It is in that same spirit that NURTURE YOUR NEIGHBOR was created. Though previous Mother’s Day Make-over Contests held by Nurture Salon and Spa focused mainly on aesthetics, this year, owner, Susan Devlin (who is known for her charity work), is partnering with several local businesses in a display of community love, to award one special mom with an ultimate make-over to nurture her in mind, body and spirit with the goal of inspiring enduring change. And now we need you – our community – to help us find an inspiring mom in need!

WHO TO NOMINATE

We all know those moms who are so busy caring for others, that she neglects her own self care. We are looking for any local mom in need of an energy shift. Whether she’s a working mother of three struggling to find work / home life balance, or a single mom with no support and continually in survival mode, we want to hear and share her story, and help lift her spirits.

WHAT SHE WILL RECEIVE

A cut and color of her choice by Nurture Salon and Spa

A facial of her choice by Nurture Salon and Spa

Professional make-up application by Nurture Salon and Spa (with take home make-up bag containing lipstick, bronzer and blush)

Teeth Whitening (and dental work) by Andy Brito, DMD

Free Reiki session by Reiki Master, Amy Hayes

One-hour massage by Paula Sylvester

$100 credit towards an ensemble at Wears & Wares

One free month of unlimited classes at Peter Welch’s Gym

Gift Certificate towards Mother’s Day Brunch at 224 Boston

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

Send us an email to NurtureYourNeighbor@yahoo.com briefly describing your nominee (500 word max), and what it is that makes her special. This can be about her adversities, her triumphs, or how she goes above and beyond for her family or community in a profound way. Anything that illustrates why she deserves to be the recipient of our Nurture Your Neighbor Ultimate Make-Over! (Please include a photo).

Submissions accepted now through midnight on May 9, 2019. Winner to be announced on May 10, 2019.