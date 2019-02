Join the MBTA at an upcoming community meeting on Monday, February 25th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Tynan School, 650 East 4th Street South Boston. Customers want a more reliable and responsive MBTA to learn and offer feedback about two important initiatives, Better Bus Project and Automated Fare Collection 2.0. At the same meeting, you can also learn about and share your views about the proposed fare increase. We look forward to your ideas on how to deliver a better MBTA.