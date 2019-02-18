The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday March 17th at 1:00 p.m. It will begin at Broadway Station to Perkins Square and will continue onto East Broadway. It will continue up East Broadway to P Street. Turning right onto P Street and taking a right turn on East Fourth Street, and following onto K Street. Turning left onto K Street and following it until East Fifth Street. Turn right onto East Fifth Street until G Street. Turn left on G and follow it past the front entrance of the excel High School until the 2nd right onto Thomas Park and follow it to Telegraph Street. Follow Telegraph to Dorchester Street and continue through the intersection at Old Colony Avenue until reaching Andrew Square, where the parade will continue onto Southampton street, finishing at Ellery Street.