Earlier this year, the FDA launched “The Real Cost” Youth E-Cigarette Prevention Campaign in an attempt to educate kids and teens about the dangers associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. The main message: e-cigarettes like JUUL put young people at risk for addiction and other health consequences- just like traditional cigarettes. More than two million middle and high school students were current users of e-cigarettes in 2017 and additional research shows that the number nearly doubled in 2018. Based on those numbers, FDA now believes youth use of e-cigarettes, especially JUUL, is reaching epidemic proportions.

In response to these alarming statistics, the South Boston Community Health Center’s Youth Ambassadors have created a “Youth Anti-Vaping” initiative to share facts about Juul with youth in the South Boston community. The goal of the initiative is to prevent under-age use of Juul and other nicotine related products through peer education workshops and support organized by the Youth Ambassadors program. In the workshops youth learn the facts and health risks associated with nicotine addiction. They also practice resistance skills and learn how to say no to these substances. In Massachusetts alone, tobacco companies spend 2.59 million dollars every week to market their products. Education about the dangers of nicotine found in JUUL is an important step in the prevention of youth addiction.

Youth Ambassadors and their adult mentors are available to facilitate informational workshops about Juul for youth groups ages 9 and older. The workshops are offered free of charge and are fun, informational and interactive. For more information or to schedule a workshop please contact Linda Doran – Youth Program Coordinator at the South Boston Community Health Center 617-464-7463.

The Youth Ambassadors are a group of teenagers, who have been performing good works and services in South Boston for 14 years. These young people are all volunteers, overseen by Linda Doran from the South Boston Community Health Center. The Youth Ambassadors meet every Tuesday evening at 5:30. If you are aged 12 to 15 and want to make a really good use of your spare time, please consider joining Youth Ambassadors. Take part in art, better health, the environment, and community service.