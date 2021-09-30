By Ginger DeShaney

The setting was amazing, the weather was perfect, the class was a blast, and people were happy to be outside.

Almost 50 people gathered at the Rec Station at Pappas Way last Saturday for an afternoon of exploring color and paint.

Local artist Erica Goldstein, founder of the Blank Canvas Co., led the free community art class in which adults painted an Aperol Spritz and kids painted oranges.

Teachers Gabriella Mirabella and Jill MacInnis came in from out of town for the event. Jill heard about the event on Erica’s Instagram. Jill and Gabriella were both on the waitlist for this session and were thrilled to get the notification that they were in.

“I like being outside,” said Jill, who noted that she and Gabriella have both done paint nights before. “It’s nice it’s for families, too.”

“Everyone’s included,” added Gabriella. “It builds community.”

“It’s an opportunity to be creative and learn new skills,” said Jill, who may hang her creation in her dining room.

“The setting is gorgeous,” Gabriella continued. The class was set up right outside the Rec Station that overlooks the Reserve Channel Basin.

Oxford Properties Group and Pappas Enterprises own the space.

“Equitable access to public green space is critical to the health and well-being of the South Boston community. With the new outdoor enhancements along Pappas Way, all members of the community – from families to adults young and old – will have more opportunities to enjoy this part of the city,” said Mark McGowan, Vice President, Head of Development, Boston at Oxford Properties Group.

“Pappas and Oxford continue to have thoughtful conversations with stakeholders and community members to help guide the future of Pappas Way. We’re excited to be part of a collaborative effort as we create more public programming and memorable experiences within this space.”

Participants were treated to complimentary food from Capo Restaurant & Supper Club and juice from Powerhouse Cafe and Catering.

Oxford Properties Group buys food from different food vendors in South Boston as a way of giving back to the community.

Sarah Cooper saw the event on Facebook and wanted to give it a try. “I like it,” she said, noting she’s never really painted before. “I’m learning a lot, given I know nothing about painting.”

She said the setting along the waterfront is great. “I love that there’s stuff like this we can do outdoors.”