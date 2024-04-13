Armed with colorful visions and boundless creativity, kids from the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club showcased their artistic talents last week at the Club’s judged art show.

“I like the fact that I can draw things I haven’t experienced yet,” said 8-year-old Sierra Lites. “And I can make my own styles. I can draw something I want to experience one day.”

Danae Dahabreh, 8, likes art “because there’s not only one way to do it” and it makes her happy.

Kay’ary King, 12, likes art because he’s good at it and loves that he can create without boundaries.

“The art gallery was inspired by some of our kids who submitted for the national arts competition,” said the Club’s Stephanie Greene. “Unfortunately, none were able to place but we still wanted to highlight all the work they did, so this is what tonight is all about.”

Josh Davis, executive director of the Club, said, “This is awesome! It’s a great opportunity to showcase the kids’ work.”

There was no theme for the show that featured Club kids ages 7 to 12 years old, said Jen Sheehan, the Club’s arts manager. “They could express what they wanted.”

Ann Gordon, the Club’s former arts director, attended the event and was impressed by the kids’ work.

Three judges – Haywood Fennell, Sr., a veteran, author, playwright, and founder of a community-based theater; Justene Spaulding, a former Club kid and a small business owner in South Boston (Deirfiúr Home); and Ginger DeShaney of South Boston Online – scored the 12 entries. The winners received prizes and everyone got a goodie bag.

Kay’ary, who created “Dragon Mosaic,” a ceramic art piece, was the first-place winner. Second place went to Diego Scheidel, 9, with his piece “Street Photography.” His photo emphasized the golden shine of the sticks and pinecone.

Third place went to Sierra, who created a pillow that “represents me, my family, my life, and what brought me here. This pillow brings me joy because it shows the things I’ve done and the things I hope to do in the future.”

Fourth place went to Maya Amirhosseini, 11, who created a ceramic cat piece.

But, honestly, everyone was a winner!