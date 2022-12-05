Since its founding in 1995, the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund has awarded 232 grants for a total of $366,000 to the deserving youth of South Boston.

This year’s awards continued that success with a record-breaking 15 recipients getting $2,500 each.

The following students were awarded the scholarships at the Tynan Community Center on Nov. 25:

KATHERINE BULGER

Boston Latin School

Massport Scholarship Grant

Attending: UMass-Amherst

LAUREN CLOHERTY

Lawrence Academy

Folan Family Memorial Scholarship Grant

Attending: Salve Regina

OWEN DONOVAN

Boston College High School

“L” Street Brownies Association Grant

Attending: Stonehill College

AIDAN FITZGERALD

Boston Latin School

Cunniff Family Scholarship Grant

Attending: UMass-Lowell

CAITLIN FITZGERALD

Thayer Academy

South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Association

Attending: Trinity College

MARY KATE HART

Winsor School

Bob Nichols Memorial Scholarship Grant

Attending: Elon University

CORMAC LAFFERTY

Cathedral High School

Edward Sheehy Sr. Memorial Scholarship Grant

Attending: Plymouth State University

JOHN MADDOX III

Boston College High School

Patricia Sheehy Memorial Scholarship Grant

Attending: Bryant University

EVAN MARCOS

Catholic Memorial High School

So. Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant

Attending: Mass. Maritime Academy

JANE MATTHEWS

Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart

Perry DiNatale Scholarship Grant

Attending: Fairfield University

SINEAD MULLIGAN

Boston Latin School

Amazon Scholarship Grant

Attending: Boston University

JOSHUA PASCARELLI HEALY

Boston College High School

Amazon Scholarship Grant

Attending: Emerson College

HANNAH ROLSTON

Boston Collegiate Charter School

Amazon Scholarship Grant

Attending: UMass-Boston

KAILEIGH ROSEMOND

Archbishop Williams High School

So. Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant

Attending: St. Anselm College

GARRET SMITH

Catholic Memorial High School

So. Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant

Attending: Duke

The Fund was established to provide scholarship grants to South Boston students who are academically excellent, have a reasonable family need, and demonstrate good citizenship and community involvement. The grant program is educational in nature and services all South Boston high school graduates regardless of where they attend school.

The Committee thanks the Tynan Community Center and acknowledges Ed Buccigross for his tireless efforts in ensuring the annual success of the scholarship program.