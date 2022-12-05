Since its founding in 1995, the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund has awarded 232 grants for a total of $366,000 to the deserving youth of South Boston.
This year’s awards continued that success with a record-breaking 15 recipients getting $2,500 each.
The following students were awarded the scholarships at the Tynan Community Center on Nov. 25:
KATHERINE BULGER
Boston Latin School
Massport Scholarship Grant
Attending: UMass-Amherst
LAUREN CLOHERTY
Lawrence Academy
Folan Family Memorial Scholarship Grant
Attending: Salve Regina
OWEN DONOVAN
Boston College High School
“L” Street Brownies Association Grant
Attending: Stonehill College
AIDAN FITZGERALD
Boston Latin School
Cunniff Family Scholarship Grant
Attending: UMass-Lowell
CAITLIN FITZGERALD
Thayer Academy
South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Association
Attending: Trinity College
MARY KATE HART
Winsor School
Bob Nichols Memorial Scholarship Grant
Attending: Elon University
CORMAC LAFFERTY
Cathedral High School
Edward Sheehy Sr. Memorial Scholarship Grant
Attending: Plymouth State University
JOHN MADDOX III
Boston College High School
Patricia Sheehy Memorial Scholarship Grant
Attending: Bryant University
EVAN MARCOS
Catholic Memorial High School
So. Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant
Attending: Mass. Maritime Academy
JANE MATTHEWS
Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart
Perry DiNatale Scholarship Grant
Attending: Fairfield University
SINEAD MULLIGAN
Boston Latin School
Amazon Scholarship Grant
Attending: Boston University
JOSHUA PASCARELLI HEALY
Boston College High School
Amazon Scholarship Grant
Attending: Emerson College
HANNAH ROLSTON
Boston Collegiate Charter School
Amazon Scholarship Grant
Attending: UMass-Boston
KAILEIGH ROSEMOND
Archbishop Williams High School
So. Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant
Attending: St. Anselm College
GARRET SMITH
Catholic Memorial High School
So. Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant
Attending: Duke
The Fund was established to provide scholarship grants to South Boston students who are academically excellent, have a reasonable family need, and demonstrate good citizenship and community involvement. The grant program is educational in nature and services all South Boston high school graduates regardless of where they attend school.
The Committee thanks the Tynan Community Center and acknowledges Ed Buccigross for his tireless efforts in ensuring the annual success of the scholarship program.