Young families joined the MOMS Club of South Boston Aug. 25 for Bubbles & Music in DCR Marine Park, a free night of family fun featuring Mr. Vinny the Bubble Guy and the Toe Jam Puppet Band. The kids couldn’t get enough of the bubbles! The event was sponsored by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and DCR Massachusetts. The MOMS Club also collected in-kind donations for Colin’s Joy Project at the event. (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)