Join us for a safe and festive Halloween celebration. Dress up your cars and yourselves and roll into this socially distant car parade. This parade is being hosted by The MOMS Club of South Boston. EVERYONE is welcome to participate! Please feel free to RSVP even if you don’t belong to the club. Southie, this is for you!

Awards for costumed cars! Categories to be announced.

Time/Schedule:

9:50am – Vehicles line up for the parade at the Boston Athletic Club Parking Lot (Pappas Way Entrance)

– Vehicles line up for the parade at the Boston Athletic Club Parking Lot (Pappas Way Entrance) 10:30am– The parade begins (parade will conclude at the end of the route)

Parade Route:

A parade map through South Boston will be made available online, via email and on the day of the parade. Participating vehicles will be asked to place a special parade flyer on their dashboard.

Rules of the Road:

Participants agree to remain in their vehicles while in the Boston Athletic Club Parking Lot and for the duration of the parade

Please come with masks in the event we need to communicate with you while in your vehicle

Abide by all COVID protocols. Please be safe and consider the health and wellbeing of those around

Please no consumption of any prohibited substances

Please do not throw anything out of your vehicle

Pedestrian and traffic safety is of imminent importance. All participants agree to abide by all traffic laws. Note: pedestrians always have the right of way. If you see someone in the crosswalk or attempting to cross the street, kindly stop and let them cross.

The South Boston Police Department will be assisting vehicles through the parade route. We are grateful for their involvement to ensure a safe and successful parade.

Please reserve a spot in the parade by letting us know on evite.

Space is limited.

Special Thanks To: Boston Athletic Club, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, City Councilor Ed Flynn, Massport, South Boston Neighborhood Liaison: Haley Dillon, South Boston Police Department, and Representative David Biele. You made this event possible. We are so grateful!

Questions: Please email us at southbostonmomsclub@gmail.com