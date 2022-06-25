By Ginger DeShaney

Teens at the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club learned about careers from professionals in the neighborhood Wednesday evening during Career Night.

It was the Club’s first Career Night since COVID-19.

According to Pattie McCormick, Associate Director of Development at the Club, kids were polled on what they would like to hear about. The following professions were represented: accounting, urban planning, hospitality, nursing, photography, law enforcement, and fashion.

“We want to let them know what’s out there,” she said, “and spark interest.”

The kids were engaged throughout the night, asking great questions and listening intently. Two of the presenters – RN Cailin O’Dwyer and Officer Ryan Kelly – were former Club kids themselves!

The following professionals were on hand for the event:

Accounting: Brett Lazar, President, and Jessica Blackerby, Vice President and Controller, of Core Investments.

Boston Planning and Development Agency: Mark McGonagle, Community Engagement Manager, and Naoise McDonnell, Planner and Language Access Coordinator.

Fashion: Pelenge Doiley, Designer.

Hospitality: Lambert Givens, Executive Chef at Hunter’s Kitchen.

Nursing: Cailin O’Dwyer, Registered Nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Photography: Tracy King, Photographer and owner of Unique Photography.

Law enforcement: Officer Ryan Kelly at C-11 and Community Service Officer Ayesha Lawton at C-6.

When the Club reached out to the professionals, they jumped at the chance to be involved with the event and inspire the teens.