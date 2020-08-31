Dear Neighbors,

In recent months during this pandemic, many of you have contacted our offices out of great concern regarding largely attended house parties throughout the neighborhoods of South Boston. Please note that we share your concerns about these house parties, not only in terms of their noise and impact on the quality of life for our residents, but primarily due to their potential to become superspreader events in the age of COVID-19. In the absence of medical and scientific breakthroughs, it is critical that each of us continue to follow public safety guidelines as this pandemic is not over, unfortunately. The South Boston elected officials have also discussed these issues with city officials, as well as steps that have been taken to engage landlords on COVID-19 policies and the role of the relevant city departments in enforcement. We talk to Captain Boyle from the Boston Police Department (C-6) several times a week about these large house parties in our community.

Boston Police are doing their best while responding to a number of complex public safety and public health challenges across our city and District 2. We have forwarded many of these issues and addresses to Captain Boyle and C-6. During this crisis, he has advised us to continue to notify residents to call 911 to break up these parties. It is critical that we call 911 so that BPD can respond and that these complaints are logged appropriately. We’ve also been informed that the City’s Inspectional Services Department has engaged with landlords to remind them of housing policies, disturbances, COVID policies, rules and responsibilities. The City of Boston sent out a letter before move-ins in September related to these policies, which included reference to Governor Baker’s COVID-19 Order No. 46 that,”.. indoor gatherings are limited to 8 persons per 1,000 square feet of accessible, indoor floor space, and never more than 25 persons in a single enclosed, indoor space. This limitation is applicable in private homes and backyards. Failure to comply with this Order may result in a civil fine of up to $300 per violation. ”

In addition, we’ve been informed that ISD will investigate to the extent possible to enforce indoor gathering limits both in businesses and residences. In addition to calling 911 to immediately address situations involving house parties, emails can be sent to ISD@boston.gov or 311 to notify ISD of any indoor gatherings that exceed COVID regulations on gatherings. We encourage our neighbors to please call 911 for future incidents. We will also look to have a community conversation in the near future and continue to work closely with relevant city departments and public health officials.

Thank you and stay safe,

Stephen Lynch, United States Congressman

Michael Flaherty, Boston City Councilor, At-Large

Nick Collins, State Senator

Ed Flynn, Boston City Councilor

David Biele, State Representative