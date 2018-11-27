To Submit a Story Idea Call! 617-269-5550|mail@southbostononline.com
Facebook

DAV5K Boston Race Honors Disabled Veterans

//DAV5K Boston Race Honors Disabled Veterans

DAV5K Boston Race Honors Disabled Veterans

 

SOUTH BOSTON SPORTS

By Richard Campbell

The  Veteran’s Day Weekend DAV5K race grows each year and is responsible for raising money to help over a million American Veterans each year with a myriad of services.  The Boston Castle Island trunk of the run is just one of six locations where the national event occurs but has special significance with its start at Fort Independence.  WRKO announcers handled the opening ceremonies and various organizers for the race spoke of the importance of this kind of event for veterans and their families.  With a loop around Pleasure Bay one can see that veterans of all stripes, and their supporters  were out in force.

The weather was crisp, but not formidable as last year.  The teams for each division of the armed services were represented as well as numerous company and club sponsored teams with Boston Harbor Encore having been particularly well represented! Boston EMT & Fire- First Responders, Boston Police, and DCR Park Staff were on hand to ensure the smooth operation of events.  Commemorative medals and shirts were distributed to veterans, and a post-race party was held at Boston Bowl.

 

It should be noted that funds raised by the race go directly to veterans in the form of transportation, health care assistance, career fairs, and  nationally Sponsored by USAA, Cintas, TQL, and Recruit Military, along with many local sponsors including:  the City of Boston,  Iron Clad, Eaton Vance, WRKO, Trimont Engineering, Mabbett, JCalpro, Veterans Development Corporation, Boston Harbor Encore, Legal Seafoods, Boston Bowl,  Mass Convention Authority, Motti Electric, J’Damico Inc. Mares Associates,  Wahlburgers, National Grid.

 

For Details about the DAVK Race go to: http://www.dav5k.org/

Race Results are Here: https://newenglandruns.com/race-results/dav-5k-run-to-honor-veterans/?date=2017-11-11&result=26558

2018-11-27T16:41:07+00:00November 15th, 2018|Categories: Lifestyle|Comments Off on DAV5K Boston Race Honors Disabled Veterans

Related Posts

© Copyright | South Boston Online | All Rights Reserved
Facebook
Toggle Sliding Bar Area

This Is A Custom Widget

This Sliding Bar can be switched on or off in theme options, and can take any widget you throw at it or even fill it with your custom HTML Code. Its perfect for grabbing the attention of your viewers. Choose between 1, 2, 3 or 4 columns, set the background color, widget divider color, activate transparency, a top border or fully disable it on desktop and mobile.

This Is A Custom Widget

This Sliding Bar can be switched on or off in theme options, and can take any widget you throw at it or even fill it with your custom HTML Code. Its perfect for grabbing the attention of your viewers. Choose between 1, 2, 3 or 4 columns, set the background color, widget divider color, activate transparency, a top border or fully disable it on desktop and mobile.