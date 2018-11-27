//DAV5K Boston Race Honors Disabled Veterans

SOUTH BOSTON SPORTS

By Richard Campbell

The Veteran’s Day Weekend DAV5K race grows each year and is responsible for raising money to help over a million American Veterans each year with a myriad of services. The Boston Castle Island trunk of the run is just one of six locations where the national event occurs but has special significance with its start at Fort Independence. WRKO announcers handled the opening ceremonies and various organizers for the race spoke of the importance of this kind of event for veterans and their families. With a loop around Pleasure Bay one can see that veterans of all stripes, and their supporters were out in force.

The weather was crisp, but not formidable as last year. The teams for each division of the armed services were represented as well as numerous company and club sponsored teams with Boston Harbor Encore having been particularly well represented! Boston EMT & Fire- First Responders, Boston Police, and DCR Park Staff were on hand to ensure the smooth operation of events. Commemorative medals and shirts were distributed to veterans, and a post-race party was held at Boston Bowl.

It should be noted that funds raised by the race go directly to veterans in the form of transportation, health care assistance, career fairs, and nationally Sponsored by USAA, Cintas, TQL, and Recruit Military, along with many local sponsors including: the City of Boston, Iron Clad, Eaton Vance, WRKO, Trimont Engineering, Mabbett, JCalpro, Veterans Development Corporation, Boston Harbor Encore, Legal Seafoods, Boston Bowl, Mass Convention Authority, Motti Electric, J’Damico Inc. Mares Associates, Wahlburgers, National Grid.

For Details about the DAVK Race go to: http://www.dav5k.org/

Race Results are Here: https://newenglandruns.com/race-results/dav-5k-run-to-honor-veterans/?date=2017-11-11&result=26558