By Ginger DeShaney

Dluxe Nail Bar West, located at 377 W. Broadway, is now open.

The sister shop to D Luxe Nail Bar at 659 E. Broadway boasts 16 chairs, 8 bar stools, 4 tables, 4 drying stations, and a private waxing room.

With chandeliers lining the ceiling, the nail salon is inviting, modern, spacious, and bright.

“It’s beautiful,” said Ally White, who has been a client at the East Broadway location for years but stopped in the West Broadway spot last week. “You’re going into a pretty place.”

Ally works on West Broadway, “so this is more convenient.”

Thai Nguyen and his sister Tiffanie Nguyen own the West Broadway location. Tiffanie is the owner of the flagship East Broadway salon.

The West Broadway location, which had been a chiropractic office, had a soft opening on July 5. Thai and Tiffanie will host a grand opening after they make sure everything is set up correctly, Thai said.

Thai already has seen a lot of foot traffic. “We are slowly building clientele,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone is happy.”

Dluxe Nail Bar West offers all the same services as the flagship salon: manicures, pedicures, gel, dipping powder, acrylics, waxing, and more. The West location also offers online booking.

