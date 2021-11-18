By Ginger DeShaney

Happy Fairgiving! Or rather, Happy Thanksgiving, thanks in part to Fairway Independent Mortgage.

Fairway has donation boxes in nine South Boston businesses to collect food for St. Monica’s Thanksgiving meals.

But Fairway isn’t just collecting the regular items. “[St. Monica’s] suggested some fun desserts: cake mixes and frosting and brownie mixes in addition to instant potatoes, cornbread, and cookie mixes,” said Colleen Howard, Fairway’s new marketing and business development coordinator.

“Everyone always thinks of the typical stuff, like stuffing and canned veggies, but in addition they will be making a bunch of desserts to keep it fun.”

Fairgiving is a new initiative Colleen started this year to help St. Monica’s in its mission to feed 400 local families for Thanksgiving.

“St. Monica’s does so much for the community, is located here in Southie, and they have the food pantry, so we thought it would be a perfect fit.”

Fairway has called 380 W. Broadway home for about seven years.

Look for the Fairgiving collection boxes at the following local businesses:

Roza Lyons

The Playwright

Deirfiur Home

Love Child

Neatly Nested

Luxe Leisure

Bohdii Boutique

Devine

Bringing Up Baby

“All of the neighboring businesses that I reached out to were so willing to help and take part,” Colleen said. “There is something special about the sense of community here in Southie.”

Items should be dropped off at the participating Southie businesses by Nov. 22. “I’d love to fill the boxes in each location. I think that would go a long way in getting [St. Monica’s] to their goal.”

The Fairway employees will pick up the boxes and drop them off at St. Monica’s along with a monetary donation from Fairway for turkeys and perishable goods.

Giving back is a big part of what Fairway does and being committed to serve is part of its set of core values. In fact, Fairway has its own national nonprofit, the American Warrior Initiative (AWI), which educates, inspires, and gives back to military families and veterans.

“It’s an amazing cause. I was completely blown away by it,” Colleen said. “It inspired me to do something that directly helps our neighbors in South Boston, seeing that West Broadway is where we call home.”

So she created Fairgiving, in keeping with Fairway’s core values.

Getting involved in the community is really important for the company. “There’s a large emphasis placed on being kind, giving back, and taking care of people.”