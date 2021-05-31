The Fifth Anniversary of the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes took place on Seaport Common, between Seaport Boulevard and Northern Avenue, in the South Boston Seaport District. The Memorial was originally dedicated five years ago. This was its fifth anniversary observance, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is dedicated exclusively to those from Massachusetts who gave their lives in combat.
The MFH Honor Guard emplaces five wreaths – one for each U.S. military service.
Gold Star families place yellow roses in the Memorial’s reflecting pool
Ed Kelly tells about the creating and building the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia asks, “Are we worthy of that sacrifice?”
Jon’s Allison-Cardoso sadly states “For us, every day is Memorial Day.”
Congressman Stephen Lynch addresses the MFH rededication guests.
The Color Guard presents the American flags at the rededication.
Gov. Baker speaks of his own family and its fallen heroes.