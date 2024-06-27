Gavin Foundation Appoints Peter Barbuto as New CEO, Thanks John McGahan for Years of Dedicated Service

Gavin Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Barbuto as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2024. The Board of Directors unanimously selected Peter for this key leadership role. Peter brings a wealth of experience in recovery services, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Recovery Centers of America and formerly serving at American Addiction Centers, the South Boston Collaborative Center and the Gavin Foundation. Peter has a personal and professional passion for recovery. As CEO, he will lead the Gavin Foundation in fulfilling its mission of the “restoration of dignity” in the lives of those seeking recovery and furthering its impact on the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter Barbuto to our organization as our new CEO. He has the vision, leadership, and commitment to lead our organization to greater heights and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Willy Ostiguy, speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors.

At the same time, the board and staff of Gavin Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to retiring CEO John McGahan for his many years of dedicated service and leadership. Under John’s guidance, the organization achieved amazing milestones, significantly grew its programs, and made a lasting impact on the recovery community throughout Massachusetts.

“We want to express our heartfelt appreciation to John McGahan for his incredible dedication, passion, and commitment to our organization. John’s

leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Gavin Foundation into what it is today,” said Ostiguy.

“It has been an honor to serve the recovery community and Gavin’s board, staff and clients” said McGahan. “I would like to thank the South Boston community for embracing and supporting me and my family for over 30 years”. An evening of gratitude and recognition is being planned for the Fall to honor John’s legacy of leadership of Gavin Foundation.

Peter will work closely with John during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and a seamless leadership transition.

“I’m honored to join the incredible team at Gavin Foundation” said Peter Barbuto. “Together, we’ll continue to drive positive change and make lasting impacts in the lives of those we serve. I am committed to follow the example of those who came before me in leading the foundation with compassion, integrity, and innovation as we work towards our shared goal of creating a brighter future for all who seek recovery in their lives.”