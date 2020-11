The MOMS Club of South Boston hosted the Happy Haunting South Boston Car Parade on Halloween day. Families gathered at the Boston Athletic Club parking lot to put the finishing touches on their cars before traveling through Southie for a socially distanced Halloween celebration. Led by a Boston Police Department vehicle and a Boston Fire Department fire truck and accompanied by several BPD officers, the parade featured costumed kids, decked-out cars, and tons of fun! (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)