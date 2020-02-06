By now, you will have heard that Harry Uhlman has passed from us.

At 87, Harry had lived a long and very good life – a life that he devoted to others, especially to those others he called “Special Kids”. He was a true Angel to those kids (and young adults), but he was also a humble man. Whenever you mentioned Harry’s devotion to them, he would immediately reply, “Hey, that’s what friends are for!”

The freshly renewed Marine Park Bandstand was dedicated to Harry in September of 2018. Perhaps even more meaningful than the bronze plaque that marked the Bandstand’s dedication were the comments from those attending: In describing Harry’s many good works, Jack Hart quoted Mother Teresa – “We can’t all do big things, but we all can do many small things.” DCR Commissioner Leo Roy, Sen. Nick Collins, Rep. David Biele, City Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty, City Councilor Ed Flynn, and Clerk of Court Michael Donovan added their praises. The Hon. Ray Flynn spoke about Harry’s efforts that extended back 60 years. All sang Happy Birthday to Harry to mark his 86th. When Harry rose to speak, he began by simply saying, “I love the people of Southie”. He then proceeded to give credit to others, not to himself. Standing ovations to Harry marked the beginning and the end of his remarks at the dedication.

And now he has gone to his rest. And we all miss him. Harry Uhlman was blessedly unique.