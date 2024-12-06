A record-breaking 21 scholarships were awarded by the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund at its annual scholarship award ceremony Nov. 29 at the Curley Community Center.

Twenty high school seniors and one 8th-grader received the awards that included one non-degree scholarship for a trade school and one $5,000 Scholar-Athlete scholarship given in honor of late founder and Board leader Ed Buccigross.

Since its inception as a nonprofit in 1995, the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Trust Fund has awarded 270 students with scholarships totaling $466,000. The success is due to the support of the Boston community, vital sponsors, and local Boston businesses and organizations.

Congratulations to the 2024 award winners!

LEFTERIS MARKOS. It’s one thing to organize an event, it’s another to start a tradition and galvanize a community. Lefteris has done just that. Having founded “Southie Slapfest” more than six years ago to raise money for Parkinson’s disease in honor of his grandmother, Lefteris has changed the community for the better. Lefteris is attending the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth and received the South Boston Sport Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant.

CAITLIN MCDONOUGH. A 3.99 GPA at Boston Latin School and being named BLS’ Outstanding Female Athlete for the year should be more than enough to fill out her resume, but Caitlin has been so much more. She was Team MVP for lacrosse, Team MVP for soccer, Eastern Mass All-Star 2nd Team, Lacrosse Dual County All-Star, and the list goes on. Caitlin was born to lead and win, but she was also born to care and connect with others. She has enjoyed coaching and mentoring not only her own BLS underclassmen and peers, but also feels compelled to help and support those whom she comes in contact with daily. Caitlin is attending Syracuse University and received the Amazon Scholarship Grant.

MAEVE MURRY. While it’s difficult to be selected as a captain for a team, it’s more difficult to be selected as a junior, and even more difficult to be a captain in a second sport – Maeve has done all that. She was selected from her peers to serve as the Boston Latin School girls hockey team captain as a junior and a senior and also captained the girl’s lacrosse team. Maeve is a natural leader who loved teaching the young sailors at the Harry McDonough program and immersing herself in the Learn to Skate Program and all the activities at the Murphy Rink. Maeve is attending St Anselm College and received the Ed and Pat Sheehy Memorial Scholarship Grant, sponsored by Ed Sheehy.

TRISTAN PECEVICH. A 4.0 GPA student at BC High, Tristan is the quintessential applicant. He is an incredibly well-rounded, multi-sport athlete, participating in five sports, winning a state championship in baseball, and acting and working on the set for the school musical. But behind all that external energy and activity is a deeply caring and empathetic young man. Tristan showed his compassion for others while serving as a tutor and coach in programs such as Tenacity and Hole in the Wall, but he really grew as a young man and learned to be “a man for others” while helping care for his sister Sydni. Tristan is attending University of San Diego and received the Babe Ruth Baseball/L St. Brownies Scholarship Grant.

ELLA WELCH. Ella learned well at Boston Latin Academy about giving back to her community as she was an integral part of the “Kick Off For Kids” flag football tournament. This program directly benefited families in need, stressing basic necessities such as clothing and food. Her commitment and activism to ensure every individual receives support is commendable. Ella is attending the University of Miami received the Kevin Dwyer Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Michael Sheehy.

COURTNEY MCGINN. Doing small gestures of kindness can make a large impact. As Southie recovered from the COVID lockdowns, Courtney volunteered with the South Boston Neighborhood House to encourage families to reconnect with daycare and play activities. She canvassed South Boston distributing flyers, setting up information stations to answer questions and mitigate people’s fears and concerns. Courtney also played a role in the very successful Kick Off For Kids fundraiser, distributing water and snacks for the players. Courtney is attending Fordham University and received the City of Boston Planning and Development Agency Scholarship.

GREGORY MATTHEWS. Greg Matthews is playing Division 1 rugby at Fairfield University. He was a leader on Boston College High School’s state championship team, played football, threw discus, and excelled in the classroom, but his significant accomplishment … cleaning sidelines, carrying balls, getting water. “No task was every beneath Greg,” wrote his coach Paul Carty. Even with all his success, Greg was still a humble servant leader who did whatever the team needed. Greg received the Folan Family Memorial Scholarship Grant.

CALEIGH HOULIHAN. While Caleigh was a tutor at the Boston Latin Academy Volunteer Tutor Program, she hearkens back to her time at the Perry School as the highlight of her teaching and mentoring experiences. Caleigh enjoyed the diverse opportunities available in the Boston Public Schools and had a particular affinity for working in the special needs classrooms. Caleigh is attending Bridgewater State University and received the Patrick Folan Memorial Scholarship Grant.

MADISON JONES. Madison has served as a bridge to generations. While volunteering at the South Boston Neighborhood House, she built relationships with the elderly, enjoyed having lunch with them and listening to their stories. And just down the street she dedicated over 40 hours of time at St. Peters working in the pre-kindergarten classroom as a teacher’s assistant. Madison has appreciated two of Southie’s greatest gifts: its seniors, full of wisdom, and its youth full of hope and promise. Madison is attending Curry College and received the City of Boston, Planning & Development Agency Scholarship Grant.

HALEIGH HOLMES. It’s not often that we see high school students who have the maturity to live intentionally – to control their own path on their terms. Haleigh’s bold move to transfer to Hebron Academy in Maine for her senior year is an example of her charting her own course. She wanted to play hockey – but showed that team more than her skills – she showed them her character and leadership. During her first season playing hockey for Hebron she won the coveted Lumberjack Award for her dedication, teamwork, and leadership. Along the way, Haleigh has dedicated many years to the YMCA of Greater Boston as a camp leader in New Hampshire and as teaching assistant in Boston Public Schools. Haleigh is studying nursing at Quinnipiac University and received the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant.

THOMAS HARNAN. It is often said that it’s not what you do when times are good, but how you respond to hardships …. Are you resilient? Can you persevere? Thomas is and has. A gritty and talented hockey player with great potential had to overcome a season-ending injury at Boston Latin School – but he continued to be an inspiration for his team. This inner strength was likely formed during his early days in South Boston, playing a full range of sports, winning and competing and learning from leaders from the Learn To Skate Program. Thomas beautifully balanced his love for sports and serving in the Gate of Heaven/St Bridget’s parish volunteering for food drives, service trips, and grounds maintenance. Thomas is attending the University of Delaware and received the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant.

PATRICK HARNAN. When a coach of 20 years says you are one of the strongest captains he has seen, that has some serious weight. Patrick has excelled on the ice at Boston Latin School and then at Brewster Academy – rising to the top player on his team, one of the top players in the state, and a selection for the Mass Senior All-Star Game. But as his coach noted, it is his leadership that is most impressive. Patrick is attending University of Maryland/College Park and received the City of Boston Planning & Development Agency Scholarship.

ALEXANDER FUCILE. The U.S. Army – an organization that is built around creating leaders – subscribes to 11 leadership principles – the first and arguably most important is “Know Yourself and Seek Self Improvement.” Alex embodies this. His hockey coach at Bridgton Academy noted, “… the main topic of conversation tends to be his growth in maturity as the year has moved along.” Taking a PG year is an example of knowing yourself and taking extra steps to improve whether academically or athletically. Back home in Southie, Alex is also pushing to do more teaching of CCD at St. Bridget’s, volunteering at a local soup kitchen, and preparing meals for those in need. Alex is attending Bryant University and received the MassPort Scholarship Grant.

LIANA FLOOD. Sporting an exceptional 4.83 GPA at Dexter Southfield and scoring an incredible 1510 on the SAT, Liana Flood can absolutely be labeled a “scholar.” But that is only a part of her story. Liana is a perennial captain of her cross-country team, and multiple Coaches Award winner for track and swimming. Liana developed her passion for running through the Youth Enrichment Services Track and Field Program at Moakley Park – a program she has returned to as a volunteer coach. When not on the track, Liana can be found further coaching and volunteering on the ski slopes via YES, bringing the same positive leadership and coaching to the next generation. Liana is the University of Georgia/ Morehead Honors College and received the Bob Nichols Memorial Scholarship Grant.

MYA DONOVAN. Mya was a captain – a leader – way before she earned the title. In her first year with Boston Collegiate Charter School varsity volleyball, she earned the coveted Coaches Award, recognizing her relentless drive for improvement and growth. During her second year, as an underclassman, she led her team through tough situations in their first year in the MIAA. Beyond the court, Mya was a founder of the Principals Council, providing student insight to the principal. Her leadership in high school was formed during her time as an altar server and volunteer at Gate of Heaven. Mya is attending East Carolina University and received the City of Boston Planning & Development Agency Scholarship Grant.

LAUREN CHIN. Lauren wrote in her essay, “… when I come back from school, I hope I am able to continue making new connections with the younger kids and helping families all around South Boston.” Coming back and giving back are South Boston things. Lauren learned the importance of giving back while supporting trips, events, and programs such as Cradles to Crayons. This volunteer spirit was built upon a foundation of discipline, respect, and love of other people formed at Miss Linda’s Dance School of Dance. Lauren is attending the University of Mississippi and received the Amazon Scholarship Grant.

MARIO BLASI. Like many South Boston youth, Mario took advantage of the incredible resources available to the community. Mario spent many days at the Murphy Rink participating in his favorite sport, hockey … but also sharing his knowledge with the younger members in Learn to Skate. Beyond the rink, Mario took advantage of the programs offered at the Tynan Community Center – working but also volunteering in many ways to support the programs. Mario is attending Sacred Heart University and received the John Cunniff Memorial Scholarship Grant.

ROBERT BANKS. Bobby is a winner. The hockey captain and state champion at Boston Latin School knows how to perform when those around him need him, scoring 5 goals and 5 assists during the teams State Championship run. Beyond Bobby’s hockey skills, he received the BLS Hobey Baker Award, recognizing his character and leadership. Bobby attributes his success to the lessons bestowed during Learn to Skate and serving as a volunteer coach. South Boston doesn’t just produce athletes, it produces leaders who can get the job done – Bobby is an example of that. He is attending the University of Alabama and received the Amazon Scholarship Grant.

NON-DEGREE SCHOLARSHIP

MILLIE HYNES. Millie is a people person – she connects, she cares, and she feels compelled to help. Whether volunteering to coach the younger basketball players or babysitting, Millie gives back to South Boston. Millie is also a worker – working at Deja Brew and continuing her education and training, Millie is able to build relationships with folks from around the community. But her work extends beyond those as she and her mom help Deja Brew provide meals to the needy. Millie is going to thrive as a hairdresser, where she can connect with people, bring them some joy, and maybe some day open her own business and contribute to Southie’s thriving economy. Millie is attending Collective Hairdressing Academy and received the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund Scholarship Grant.

8TH-GRADE SCHOLARSHIP

LIAM LONG. Liam feels an obligation to be a role model for younger kids. While many adults lament the state of a distracted generation, Liam is watching and learning from the generations of men around him. Liam is a proud coach at Learn to Skate at the Murphy Rink and earnestly delivers meals with his dad through St Monica’s. Through each endeavor, he has learned the power that small actions have on others. He has taken a particular interest in supporting the Perkin’s Post as the post hangs wreaths at Southie’s Hero Squares, where he has reflected upon the sacrifice of those who’ve gone before him. Liam attends St. Sebastian’s School and received the Amazon Scholarship Grant.

ED BUCCIGROSS SCHOLARSHIP

TEAGAN FITZGERALD. “When everyone in a community pitches in, it makes a big difference.” These words from Teagan’s grandfather could not be truer and they have certainly resonated with Teagan. Her work across South Boston has affected young and old alike. Whether supervising camper safety and organizing daily schedules at the Curley Community Center or making more than 1,700 cards for hospice and elderly at the Hiatt Center, she found a way to make a difference. Unsurprisingly, Teagan is a “take action” type of young leader, founding Female Activists and Allies, leading White Students Against Racism, and serving as president of the Student Advisory Council at Beaver Country Day School. Beyond the classroom, Teagan is an All-American lacrosse player, and basketball and volleyball captain, earning honors in each. Tegan is taking her talent and leadership to Columbia University.

Follow the SBSHOFSTF on Facebook to stay up to date with its annual events and fundraisers at www.facebook.com/southbostonhalloffame, and email southbostonhalloffame@gmail.com.