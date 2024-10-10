BOSTON, OCT. 9 — At this week’s Boston City Council Meeting, City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy filed a resolution in support of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA). The ILA is the largest union of maritime workers in North America and represents 45,000 members. Last week, they went on strike against the U.S. Marine Alliance (USMX) due to a labor dispute regarding fair wages, safe working conditions, and protections against automation.

At midnight last Tuesday, dockworkers at 36 ports along the East and Gulf Coasts went on strike against the USMX, an alliance of container shipping lines and port operators, after contract negotiations between the ILA and USMX reached an impasse. The ILA was seeking wage increases on par with West Coast workers, as well as a ban on the use of automated cranes and gates.

In the Port of Boston, longshoremen went on strike at the Conley Terminal last Tuesday and Wednesday, and Councilor Flynn, along with his father, former Mayor Flynn – who is still a longshoreman – joined the picket line in support of dockworkers and working families.

On Thursday, October 3, ILA suspended their strike after a tentative agreement was reached with USMX; however, the tentative agreement did not resolve the contentious issue of automation, and negotiations are expected to continue until January 2025. In the meantime, Councilor Flynn continues to support longshoremen on these and other outstanding issues.

At last Wednesday’s City Council Meeting, Councilor Flynn attempted to late file a resolution in support of the ILA. However, the late file was objected to by a member of the Boston City Council before he had the opportunity to speak on the Council floor. Councilor Flynn refiled the resolution this week to put the matter properly before the Council body so that he and his Council colleagues can vote on it.

“During these uncertain times, it is critical that the City of Boston and the Boston City Council always support our working families, the right to collectively bargain, and stand with our longshoremen seeking fair wages and protections. These are our neighbors, youth sports coaches, and volunteers recognized for dedication to our city,” said Councilor Flynn.

“They worked every day during the pandemic to keep our supply chains moving. My father and I visited the workers last week. Both of my Grandfathers were longshoremen, as is my father, and active members of the union. In an unconscionable objection, when pressure was building across the country with working families looking for support, the Boston City Council would not even allow us to discuss the issue. We can never let politics get in the way of our support for working families and collective bargaining.”

