By Ginger DeShaney

Two outstanding Boston students who are going to make a difference in this world were awarded $2,500 JCALPRO scholarships.

Madison Rull and Angelica Angulo were presented with big checks at the 22nd South Boston Street Fest on Sept. 17.

Awarding the scholarships – in honor of Dave Wilson and Floyd Jones, two members of the JCALPRO family – is a way for the company to give back to the South Boston community for all its support.

Madison Rull of South Boston, who graduated from the Newman School, is a freshman at Merrimack College where she is double majoring in Early Childhood Education and Human Development and Services.

Madison’s parents were drug addicts and life was not easy. After many tumultuous years, and a car accident in a stolen vehicle that left her injured, Madison found herself in front of DCF. “My social worker asked me if there was anyone I could live with and I immediately knew who, my nana.

“Living with my nana was such a relief. It changed my life,” Madison said. “Since that fateful day, my life has opened up in a different way, a good way.”

After finding out she got the scholarship, her first call was to her nana, Claire Lyons. “I was over the moon,” Madison said. “My nana was even more over the moon.”

Madison’s nana gave her hope and confidence. “My nana has helped shape me into the person I am today. Without her I wouldn’t be in college right now.”

Madison wants to take her childhood experiences and be a teacher for younger kids.

“I want to spot the problems I had with my parents in others’ lives and be the person who might help bring about positive change and hope, long before they have to live through the kinds of things I have.

“I want to show them love. I may be too young to be a nana, but with her as my role model, I know I can make a real difference in this broken world.”

Angelica Angulo of Dorchester graduated from Excel High School in South Boston. She is a freshman studying chemistry at UMass-Boston in her goal of becoming a doctor.

Angelica grew up in Venezuela. From early on, as an older sibling, she developed a more mature personality because of the responsibilities she had that required a great degree of prudence, wisdom, and judgment.

But that responsibility didn’t translate into confidence. In elementary school, “I had good ideas and wanted to participate in class but out of fear, I did not express them freely. I discovered that this fear was insecurity that my ideas were not valid or worthy enough.”

When she was older, Angelica was part of a church group and she formed a meaningful relationship with one of the coordinators, a doctor. “She told me about her career in medicine and I grew more and more passionate to achieve the goal of becoming a doctor.”

Angelica made the difficult decision to come to the United States, attending Excel High School for her senior year. “There were a lot of resources and teachers that were helpful in my time there. They helped me through this process to get into college.”

In her short time in America, “I strengthened my English skills and although it has not been easy, I have always put my best effort forward.”

Angelica is especially grateful for the JCALPRO scholarship because she is not eligible to receive financial aid. “I am relying solely on outside scholarships to help make my dream of college a reality,” she said. “My current financial situation has not stopped me from pursuing my goals of a future career in medicine.”

College is allowing Angelica to further define and sharpen her self-advocacy skills, and be stronger when it comes to her social-emotional needs as she learns a new culture and meets new people.