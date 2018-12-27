Join the “L Street Brownies” for the Annual New Year’s Day Plunge

On Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., one of Boston’s oldest traditions will continue with an estimated 600 people plunging into Boston Harbor for the annual “L Street Brownies” New Year’s Day Plunge. The plunge is hosted by the L Street Brownies at the BCYF Curley Community Center, 1663 Columbia Road in South Boston, “M” Street entrance. Due to the tide schedule, it will start at 9:00 a.m.

Other information you should know: Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 10:30 a.m.; Participants should arrive dressed for the water as the men’s and women’s locker and shower rooms will not be available until after; Water shoes are suggested due to shells and rocks left by the tide; Pets are not allowed, please leave your furry friends at home; There is no need to pre-register; You will be asked to fill out a short form when you arrive; Lifeguards will be on duty; Participants must be age 16 and older.

This event has taken place for over 100 years. The Brownies are the oldest “polar bear” club in America. The Brownies promote health, fun and friendship. Each year, the plunge is dedicated to past and recently deceased Brownies. Spectators are welcome and creative costumes are encouraged.