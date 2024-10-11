The Julie’s Family Learning Program’s 50th anniversary Community Open House Thursday featured a new playground, a new Pre-K classroom, and the newly completed Colin’s Joy Project Library! There were also face painters, crafts, and story time.

The Open House marked a significant milestone in enhancing the learning environment for families and children served by the program. Julie’s Family Learning Program offers adults opportunities to work on high school equivalency and other life goals, while their children benefit from early childhood education.

“I’m so excited to see so many people here today,” said Executive Director Michelle Persson Reilly.

The Colin’s Joy Project Library was made possible thanks to the generous support of the McGrath family, who established the Colin’s Joy Project in honor of their son, Colin, Michelle said.

Brendan McGrath, with his wife, Kerri, and children Sloane and Miles, spoke at the event, thanking Julie’s for “trusting us with this space.”

The McGraths started the Colin’s Joy Project to enhance community play spaces and focus on child and family programming. Julie’s was a perfect match for their goals, Brendan said, noting the positive impact the program has had on families seeking to build better futures.

“I hope [the library] brings a little bit of brightness, a little bit of vibrancy, and a little bit of joy to everyone’s day,” Brendan said. “Julie’s is celebrating 50 years. I hope that this puts us on the path for 50 more of success.”

With that, Sloane cut the ribbon, officially opening the space.

In addition to the new library being used by the early education teachers’ classrooms or to provide breaks for the kids, it will be a space for families to come together, creating moments of joy and learning.

Brendan had special thanks for Dyer Brown, the design firm, Maggie Mitchell, and the contractors from AMW.