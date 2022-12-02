By Ginger DeShaney

Michaela’s Market has popped up at 369 W. Broadway, the former location of Sweet Tooth Bakery.

South Boston’s Michaela Colvin is selling her crocheted items and holding classes in the Event Gallery Room through the month of December. The shop is open weekdays from 4:30-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Michaela has her own Etsy shop (https://www.etsy.com/shop/MarketMichaelasCo) and attends craft fairs but had been thinking of getting a physical space or looking for a place to pop up.

At a recent South Boston Chamber of Commerce event, Michaela talked to Donna Brown, executive director at South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation, about possible spaces for a pop-up. South Boston NDC owns the building on West Broadway and wants to get a restaurant in the location permanently, but in the meantime, Donna offered the space to Michaela.

“South Boston NDC is thrilled to provide free temporary space for this pop-up,” Donna said. “We strive to empower local entrepreneurs in the neighborhood.”

Michaela, Caitlyn Murphy (who, along with Michaela, started the South Boston Soccer League), and Cam Murphy cleaned up and painted the space within two days.

“We love it. It’s the perfect size,” Michaela said last Friday night during the shop’s Grand Opening.

“We’re happy with it.”

When she’s not working full time for Coleen’s Flower Shop on Dorchester Avenue or helping run the soccer league, Michaela is crocheting, following in the footsteps of her nana and great-grandma.

Michaela’s creations make perfect Christmas gifts, she pointed out, especially as the weather is getting colder. Shoppers can purchase sweaters, scarves, stuffed animals, shawls, bags, hooded scarves, little purses, fingerless gloves, hats, and scrunchies. She also takes custom orders. The shop cannot yet sell yarn.

Michaela also sells her friends’ handmade items: honey made by Caitlyn, fluid artwork made by Kristen Harris, and soap made by Claire Quilty.

Michaela hopes the shop will create a community in South Boston where people can reach out, ask questions, or get help with starting a project, she said.

She will hold classes every Tuesday for anyone just starting out, anyone who needs to relearn and be reminded, or even those who have zero knowledge and just want to try something new, she said.

Everyone goes home with a hook and a skein or ball of yarn and the knowledge of how to chain and single crochet, the foundation of any project. For more information about the classes, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beginner-crochet-class-tickets-472353902237

———————————————–

Follow Michaela on social media: