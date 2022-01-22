The Murphy Rink in South Boston is open for public skating until March 20 as part of the DCR’s program.

South Boston Online stopped by on a recent Sunday morning to check it out.

A group from East Boston was having a blast on the small rink while South Boston Youth Hockey games were being played on the large rink. The Eastie parents had been looking for a rink that was open in the morning – before naptime – and saw Murphy Rink offered that. The parents appreciated that a smaller rink was available for their young children, ages 2 and 3.

The rink offers skate rentals, and for new skaters, crates and other aids are available.

If you’re looking for a great activity this winter, check out the times the rinks at Murphy are open:

Public skating hours (large rink)

Sunday: 2-3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: Noon-1:50 p.m.

Friday: Noon-1:50 p.m. & 6-7:50 p.m.

Saturday: 7-8:50 p.m.

Public skating hours (small rink)

Sunday: 10 a.m.-3:50 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: Noon-5:50 p.m.

Friday: Noon-7:50 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-7:50 p.m.

To see the open skate hours at all the DCR rinks, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-ice-skating-rink-schedule#overview-.