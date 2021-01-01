Despite the cancellation of the L Street Brownies New Year’s Day plunge, people still flocked to the beach to take a dip. According to Sarah-Jo Sinnott, Elvira Stridsberg, and Jo Davies — the Tribal Dippers — plunging into the cold water releases tension and stress. Since March, the trio has been plunging every Friday to help deal with the pandemic. A group of Southie guys, led by Colin Burnett, took the plunge and vow to make it an annual event. Even families got into the fun. And then there’s Tim Regan, who has been plunging for 30 years and is always the last one out of the water. Happy New Year! (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)