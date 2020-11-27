Several women-owned small businesses popped up on East Broadway in front of Roza Lyons for Black Friday shopping. Colleen Howard of Camden Hydes recruited the businesses for the popups and Rob Fitzharris of Roza Lyons generously donated the space in front of his restaurant. There was a steady stream of shoppers throughout the afternoon. Another popup will be held behind the Playwright, Colleen said. (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)