Several women-owned small businesses popped up on East Broadway in front of Roza Lyons for Black Friday shopping. Colleen Howard of Camden Hydes recruited the businesses for the popups and Rob Fitzharris of Roza Lyons generously donated the space in front of his restaurant. There was a steady stream of shoppers throughout the afternoon. Another popup will be held behind the Playwright, Colleen said.  (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)

 

Colleen Howard (left) and Sue Lynch of Camden Hydes

 

Camden Hydes bracelets

 

Jane Hayes of Wolfie’s All Natural Treats

 

Wolfie’s gifts

 

Barbara Kelly (left) and Maureen Beatty of Lazy Jack

 

Home decor from Lazy Jack

 

Tracy (left) and Madison Connolly of 4103 Designs

 

Leather earrings from 4103

 

Bridget Nee-Walsh of Southie’s Own

 

Southie’s Own gift ideas

 

Dolly Pickup (left) and Justene Spitz of Deirfiur Home

 

Deirfiur decor

 

The Habit table

 