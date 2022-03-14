Back in the early 1980’s a group of young boys and girls became fixtures/participants at the Tynan Community Center. Under the watchful eyes of Dan Monahan and Kathy Davis this group of teens participated in many programs and activities throughout the years.

The girls became passionate for the game of basketball and soon displayed exceptional talent. Within 2 years, their hard work and dedication began to pay off under the leadership of a girl named Billie Jo Rogers/Ryan. Her talent as a point guard and ability to drive to the hoop was exciting to watch. Billie Jo and her teammates accomplished many victories and championships. The most memorable was in 1985 and 1986 when they became City Champs in the Girl’s 15 & Under Boston Neighborhood Basketball League. John Lydon also had the pleasure of coaching Billie Jo in the 19 U BNBL, where they also went to the city finals.