Back in the early 1980’s a group of young boys and girls became fixtures/participants at the Tynan Community Center. Under the watchful eyes of Dan Monahan and Kathy Davis this group of teens participated in many programs and activities throughout the years.
The girls became passionate for the game of basketball and soon displayed exceptional talent. Within 2 years, their hard work and dedication began to pay off under the leadership of a girl named Billie Jo Rogers/Ryan. Her talent as a point guard and ability to drive to the hoop was exciting to watch. Billie Jo and her teammates accomplished many victories and championships. The most memorable was in 1985 and 1986 when they became City Champs in the Girl’s 15 & Under Boston Neighborhood Basketball League. John Lydon also had the pleasure of coaching Billie Jo in the 19 U BNBL, where they also went to the city finals.
As they became adults, they married and started their own families and remained extremely close friends. Billie Jo fell in love with Dan Ryan married and soon had a daughter of their own. Unfortunately, Billie Jo was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in her early 40’s. As a mother of a toddler and with the support of her family, friends and community, she was determined to fight. Her courageous battle came to end after 4 years. Billie Jo was a caring, loving, and compassionate person. Her infectious smile would light up a room as she entered. She is sorely missed by so many. Her daughter Isabella, who is 12 years old is following in her mother’s footsteps. She displays many of the talents her mother had for the game of basketball. To keep her memory alive the BCYF Tynan has dedicated a Girls’ Basketball League in her name. We are in our second season and will continue to do so in the future.