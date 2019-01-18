To Submit a Story Idea Call! 617-269-5550|mail@southbostononline.com
Facebook

Residential Project in South Boston will Move Forward

/, Real Estate/Residential Project in South Boston will Move Forward

Residential Project in South Boston will Move Forward

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board of Directors approved a residential development project in South Boston near Broadway Station.   The 21-35 West Second Street will construct a new six-story building with 55 residential rental units, approximately 2,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and two on-site parking spaces for car share services. Seven of the residential units will be income-restricted. The project is located in proximity to the Broadway MBTA Station, which provides residents with access to the 9, 11, and 47 bus routes as well as the Red Line. Residents of the building will be ineligible for Resident Permit Parking.  The project will include 1,600 square feet of additional outdoor seating, public space, street lighting, and associated streetscape improvements, and will add sidewalks around the perimeter of the site. The developer will contribute $15,000 for the study, design and implementation of on-street parking improvements.

2019-01-18T09:48:19+00:00January 18th, 2019|Categories: Featured, Real Estate|0 Comments

Related Posts

© Copyright | South Boston Online | All Rights Reserved
Facebook
Toggle Sliding Bar Area

This Is A Custom Widget

This Sliding Bar can be switched on or off in theme options, and can take any widget you throw at it or even fill it with your custom HTML Code. Its perfect for grabbing the attention of your viewers. Choose between 1, 2, 3 or 4 columns, set the background color, widget divider color, activate transparency, a top border or fully disable it on desktop and mobile.

This Is A Custom Widget

This Sliding Bar can be switched on or off in theme options, and can take any widget you throw at it or even fill it with your custom HTML Code. Its perfect for grabbing the attention of your viewers. Choose between 1, 2, 3 or 4 columns, set the background color, widget divider color, activate transparency, a top border or fully disable it on desktop and mobile.