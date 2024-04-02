Andrew Square and the neighborhood directly around it are being rapidly expanded and renovated. This includes the very substantial “On the Dot” development and future plans for rebuilding the McCormack residences, as well as the recent opening of the novel “flat iron” building at 400 Dorchester Street. This architecturally striking building combines ground floor retail space and five floors of living space above that overlook the Square from the triangle formed by Preble and Dorchester Streets.

So far, the ground floor space in 400 Dorchester Street includes a barber shop, a Dan McCole mural, and a soon-to-be-opened restaurant. The owner is Joshua “Josh” Weinstein, who presently owns a restaurant in East Boston named “The Quiet Few”. In his own words, he will continue the “community nature” of The Quiet Few in Andrew Square. He plans to name his Andrew Square location “Small Victories”. In addition to food and drink, Small Victories will feature games, shuffleboard, and DJs on weekends.

Recently, Weinstein submitted an application to the City of Boston for an Entertainment License for Small Victories. Last week, a hearing was held on ZOOM about granting said license.

But first, please know that a misunderstanding arose, because Weinstein plans to stay open only until 1 a.m. However, the liquor license he purchased had been issued to its previous owner for 2 a.m. and was still listed with that later closing time. The misunderstanding stemmed from this, but it was apparently settled in the various meetings and hearings that have occurred as far back as September, 2023. Except for (very) few special occasions, such as New Year’s Eve, Small Victories in Andrew Square will always close by 1 a.m. Referring to a 2 a.m. closing hour in last week’s hearing, Weinstein claimed, “We just don’t want that kind of business!”

The hearing for the Small Victories Entertainment License was almost entirely positive. However, State Senator Nick Collins was bluntly opposed to the License; he loudly voiced a long, steamy objection to it, which has since reported upon (critically) by a host of local media. He was joined in this by a local resident from Jenkins Street. Despite this, the proposed license was very well received by everyone else, as Small Victories has been during the last seven months. And we’ve heard that Sen. Collins since offered his conditional support.

Almost every hearing participant remarked that Andrew Square needs a place to gather socially. None now exists.