By Carol Masshardt

Spoke Gallery celebrated their supporter, long-time board member, champion of many non-profits and writer, actor, scientist and neighbor, Rick Winterson at No Man’s Land on August 22, 2024. The urban landscape, really a swatch of land once ruefully overgrown and neglected just behind the high school, and now transformed, was an enchanted and fitting place to honor Rick with youth writing and art adorning the walls and trees.

“I’m extremely grateful for this recognition,” said Rick, ever an astute observer, in his brief comments, “but my modest contribution has been multiplied so many times over by Medicine Wheel/Spoke. Look at the young people tonight and their art. It is really something. The gratitude goes to Spoke for what they have done.”

Unlikely stories are not new to Spoke. They partner with and support adult artists, host galley exhibits, and employ and welcome youth from Boston Public Housing and varied communities, in a model unlike others. They curated No Man’s Land and maintained it with paths of memorial bricks, mosaics, and plantings. And Rick Winterson and his involvement is another chance meeting that has lasted decades.

“I came to South Boston 27 years ago because of recovery. This community understands recovery and you are welcome here.” he said. “When I first came to South Boston, I was walking and saw young people weeding at No Man’s Land and that’s when I met Michael Dowling. He described the project, and I thought it was remarkable and have been involved one way of another ever since,” he said.

Prior to this pivotal step in his life those decades ago, Rick, an MIT graduate, was a chemical engineer and worked in the US and Europe, as well as serving as an officer in the Army. This profession may have been sacrificed for the priority on recovery, but it didn’t stop Rick from establishing a deep sense of connection to a place where he not only has support but contributes to sharing his many talents.

Michael Dowling, founder of Spoke, finds the best and cultivates it through art and relationship, and so he did with Rick Winterson.

“He is honored for his goodness and eccentricity, his willingness, his voice, his friendship, and willingness to listen deeply. He is a good neighbor, friend, and a good man,” said Dowling.

L’Merchie Frazier, Executive Director at Spoke, has also seen Rick up close as they forged together support for the on-going work of Spoke programs, and presenter of a mosaic created at Spoke at the event.

“The ordinary becomes extraordinary through passion and commitment, and I have seen him demonstrate both many times,” she said, joining tributes by Ed Flynn, David Biehl, and a proclamation by Mayor Michelle Wu.

There are so many stories that could be the focus of Rick Winterson’s life, but today we have this one of a man who loves culture, science, history and has talents in all. But he focuses on the journey of recovery, the perils in the process and what is possible.

“I care deeply about my relationships and my work,” he said, “but without sobriety nothing is possible. “I love this place,” he said of South Boston. “It is here my spirit, mentality and physical health were restored.”

And it was here on a most beautiful evening, surrounded by community and impressive, watchful, sometimes self-conscious young artists with their visionary Spoke staff and teachers, that Rick Winterson was recognized and honored.