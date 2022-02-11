With great excitement we can announce Romina Bendo and Patrick Dillon as Candidates for Mayor of Southie in 2022.
Romina is a proud, hard-working Southie mom who has a long track record of working in public service and believes her campaign is a great opportunity to give back to the community that has helped her so much over the years. Originally from Albania, Romina moved to South Boston almost ten years ago and has found a home in Southie with her husband and two kids. Currently working at the Massachusetts State House in the Regulations Division, Romina is also a Citywide Parent Council and is the Public Policy Director at Young Democrats of Massachusetts. Romina holds a bachelor’s degree in Diplomacy and a master’s in Criminal Justice from Boston University. Not exactly a lightweight! “What makes me most proud to live in South Boston is the way we work together to give everyone a voice and an opportunity to share in our success. I am happy to be an American citizen, raise my children here and proud to call this country Home.”
Patrick is a hard-working, old-school Southie guy with a deep understanding for the value of tradition and community. As a kid growing up on Gold Street, he has fond memories of marching in the St. Patrick’s Day parade and would like nothing more than to keep the tradition alive, bring the community together and help us have the best parade ever. “I feel I could bring back that Southie spark. Please consider voting for me and donating to this wonderful cause. Thank you in advance for all of your help and support.”
The Mayor of Boston Campaign is an effort led by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, dedicated to raising funds for the purpose of financing the operational costs of the St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day Parade held each March in South Boston. We are a community-funded and volunteer-staffed organization. All funds raised go solely to supporting the parade. Please help us support this tradition by donating to the candidate for Mayor of Southie of your choice.