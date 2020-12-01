Whether you have been naughty or nice, enjoy a neighborhood visit from Santa as he rides an antique fire truck and waves to his favorite children and distributes candy canes from his Santa Chute. Santa’s elf will be driving him along East and West Broadway on Thursday, December 3rd, between 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, stopping in front of the Christmas trees and at the following locations:

Due to social distancing restrictions, Santa is unable to get off of the fire truck to interact with the children this year. Please be responsible – wear a mask and social distance! Please be sure to support your Southie small business community by shopping and dining locally this holiday season! On Thursday, December 3rd, 10th, and 17th take part in the Southie Holiday Spree. Enjoy these fun-filled days with incredible savings at more than 30 local retail establishments, restaurants and salons throughout South Boston.