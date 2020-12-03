Santa Claus hit Broadway in an antique fire truck tonight to help kick off the South Boston Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Spree! Santa and amazing singer Anna Daley Young made stops at Medal of Honor Park, the South Boston Library, the West Broadway Municipal Parking lot, and the corner of C Street and West Broadway. Santa and Anna handed out candy canes and Anna belted out Christmas tunes while kids danced. Everyone had a great time! The “Shop. Dine. Support.” Holiday Spree will continue the next two Thursdays, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)