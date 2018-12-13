SB Catholic Academy Jingle Bell 5K Run

The Annual SBCA Jingle Bell 5K Run which was a huge success due to the endless efforts of all involved. A huge Thank You goes to Mrs. Katie Marshman and Mr. Jeff Tassie, along with many other unsung heroes. We are appreciative and grateful for all you do to help and support South Boston Catholic Academy! It was so nice to see the many people, young and old, that came. Some even brought their lovable family pets to join in the race. Thank you to all who took part in this the event!

It was great to see the students in grades 2 through 6 from South Boston Catholic Academy’s Run Club, who also participated in South Boston Catholic Academy’s Jingle Bell Run! Twenty student members of the South Boston Catholic Academy Run Club trained for the past 8 weeks for this 3.1-mile run. Their dedication to training, determination and excitement for the sport of running got them across the finish line this past Saturday! A special thanks to South Boston Catholic Academy Teachers and Run Club Leaders, Ms. Molly Maguire, Ms. Michaela Johnson and Mrs. Terry Evans!

Thank you again, to all our sponsors, runners, students, families and friends who worked hard to make this event possible. We hope everyone had an enjoyable time at this year’s South Boston Catholic Academy’s Annual Jingle Bell 5K Run and Youth Races!