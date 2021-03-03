REMINDER

SB Citizens’ Association’s Evacuation Day Essay and Poster Competitions

Due by Friday, March 12th, 2021

All entries should bear, in an attached envelope, the contestant’s name, school and a means of contacting the entrant and mailed to South Boston Citizens’ Association, P.O. Box 74, South Boston, MA 02127, or can be picked up at schools by a representative of the Citizens’ Association. Entries can also be dropped off at 170 M Street.

Poster competition Grades 3-5

Subject matter has been specifically chosen as follows.The poster competition is open to all students that attend schools in South Boston. This year’s theme is the significance of Colonel Henry Knox and the Noble Train of Artillery. Poster should be original compositions, in any medium at least 8 1/2 x 11” but preferably larger.

Prizes are as follows:

First prize$100

Second prize $75

Third prize $25

Essay competition Grades 6-8

What is the significance of Dorchester Heights ? Please focus on the history and importance to the South Boston community. Essays should be at least 500 words

Prizes are as follows:

First place $100

Second prize $75

Third prize $25

Essay Competition Grade 9-12

This Essay competition is open to all students that attend ALL schools in the City Boston.

What role did the smallpox epidemic play in the Evacuation of Boston in March 1776 and the War of Independence till surrender at Yorktown. How did the epidemic effect General Washington and British Troops. Essays should be at least 1000 words. All entries should bear, in an attached envelope, the contestant’s name, school and a means of contacting the entrant, and should be submitted no later than Friday, March 12th, 2021 At 5 PM. All entries may be mailed to South Boston Citizens’ Association, P.O. Box 74, South Boston, MA 02127, or can be picked up at schools by a representative of the Citizens’ Association. Entries can also be dropped off at 170 M Street.

Prizes are as follows:

First prize $150

Second prize $100

Third prize $50