Registration is open for the South Boston Soccer League. Games will be played Sundays, Sept. 8-Nov. 12, at Saunders Stadium at Moakley Park.

South Boston Soccer League, for ages 3-14, is a continuation of South Boston Youth Soccer after president Billy Baker stepped down. The new league is organized by former SBYS players/coaches: Caitlyn Murphy, Samantha Mackie, Michaela Colvin, and Katelyn Evans.

Click here to register players.