Photos by Ginger DeShaney

Kids ages 7 to 15 got a taste of what it’s like to do a triathlon. 

Kids Day at the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon at DCR’s Mother’s Rest Saturday, Aug. 28, featured the USA Triathlon-sanctioned Splash & Dash event, which is designed to introduce young athletes to the sport of triathlon. 

The youngsters participated in a swim and run based on their age group. The weather was cloudy and cool, but that didn’t deter the kids as they tackled a 100-yard swim (age groups 7-8 and 9-10) or a 200-yard swim along Carson Beach in shallow water. Once out of the water, the kids raced to put on their shoes to run a 1K on the Harborwalk and the DCR Mother’s Rest Field. 

At the end of the event, the award winners were named: 

Age group 7-8

  • 1st: Rachael Caggiano
  • 2nd: Michael Burke
  • 3rd: Willy Melonas

Age group  9-10

  • 1st: Alexander Giaquinto
  • 2nd: Roberto Marrocchelli-Mendez
  • 3rd: Maddie York

Age group  11-12

  • 1st: Ryan Hendrick
  • 2nd: Hannah Healy
  • 3rd: Benjamin Weiss

Age group  13-15

  • 1st: Rory O’Neil
  • 2nd: Sammy Flood
  • 3rd: Addison Thornburg