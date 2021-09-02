Photos by Ginger DeShaney

Kids ages 7 to 15 got a taste of what it’s like to do a triathlon.

Kids Day at the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon at DCR’s Mother’s Rest Saturday, Aug. 28, featured the USA Triathlon-sanctioned Splash & Dash event, which is designed to introduce young athletes to the sport of triathlon.

The youngsters participated in a swim and run based on their age group. The weather was cloudy and cool, but that didn’t deter the kids as they tackled a 100-yard swim (age groups 7-8 and 9-10) or a 200-yard swim along Carson Beach in shallow water. Once out of the water, the kids raced to put on their shoes to run a 1K on the Harborwalk and the DCR Mother’s Rest Field.

At the end of the event, the award winners were named:

Age group 7-8

1st: Rachael Caggiano

2nd: Michael Burke

3rd: Willy Melonas

Age group 9-10

1st: Alexander Giaquinto

2nd: Roberto Marrocchelli-Mendez

3rd: Maddie York

Age group 11-12

1st: Ryan Hendrick

2nd: Hannah Healy

3rd: Benjamin Weiss

Age group 13-15