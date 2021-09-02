Photos by Ginger DeShaney
Kids ages 7 to 15 got a taste of what it’s like to do a triathlon.
Kids Day at the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon at DCR’s Mother’s Rest Saturday, Aug. 28, featured the USA Triathlon-sanctioned Splash & Dash event, which is designed to introduce young athletes to the sport of triathlon.
The youngsters participated in a swim and run based on their age group. The weather was cloudy and cool, but that didn’t deter the kids as they tackled a 100-yard swim (age groups 7-8 and 9-10) or a 200-yard swim along Carson Beach in shallow water. Once out of the water, the kids raced to put on their shoes to run a 1K on the Harborwalk and the DCR Mother’s Rest Field.
At the end of the event, the award winners were named:
Age group 7-8
- 1st: Rachael Caggiano
- 2nd: Michael Burke
- 3rd: Willy Melonas
Age group 9-10
- 1st: Alexander Giaquinto
- 2nd: Roberto Marrocchelli-Mendez
- 3rd: Maddie York
Age group 11-12
- 1st: Ryan Hendrick
- 2nd: Hannah Healy
- 3rd: Benjamin Weiss
Age group 13-15
- 1st: Rory O’Neil
- 2nd: Sammy Flood
- 3rd: Addison Thornburg