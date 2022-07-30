South Boston Online stopped by M Street Park (Lee Playground) recently to check out the city’s Summer Sports Center.

The Boston Parks and Rec Department offers these free drop-in sports centers around the city from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week for boys and girls ages 7-14. Each location offers instruction in several popular sports. And every week, clinics are held on different activities, such as soccer and hockey. The Bruins’ mascot, Blades, made an appearance at M Street Park recently.

Five kids had signed up for a day of fun, sports, and camaraderie Tuesday. The program at M Street has about 20 staff members, providing a fantastic kid-to-staffer ratio. Baseball was a highlight for the kids that day, while many of the staffers took to the basketball court.

On any given day, up to 20 kids may show up. Since the city has many summer options, the kids rotate between the activities.

Breakfast and lunch are provided; food that doesn’t get consumed goes to local shelters.

The staffers say the centers have brought back a sense of normalcy after the pandemic. It’s evident on the kids’ faces that they are enjoying themselves.

The last day of the drop-in centers is Aug. 19. South Boston parents can register their kids at https://bit.ly/3PWesGD or drop them off at M Street Park and register them on site.

PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY