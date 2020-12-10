Southie businesses offered discounts and promotions during the second South Boston Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday Holiday Spree. Festive backdrops were set up at the library and the West Broadway Municipal Parking lot for selfies. The backdrops will be up again next Thursday, Dec. 17, for the third Holiday Spree. Remember to shop locally! (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)
Lisa Urban poses in front of the Santa backdrop at the library with a goodie bag for people who stop by.
Karen and Tanner enjoyed having their photo snapped.
Noah checks out the Frozen backdrop at the West Broadway parking lot.
Roza Lyons is decked out for the holidays.
Pam Santorelli of Habit mans the checkout counter.
Sunglasses on display at Habit.
Eri (left) and Dannah work on displays at Stapleton Floral.
A hint of gold at Stapleton.
Sandy Sidoti of Bringing Up Baby hangs out with her grandchild at the shop.
An inviting Bringing Up Baby display!
Deirfiur also displayed on the sidewalk during the Spree.
Santa at Deirfiur.
Southie’s Own has all things Southie!