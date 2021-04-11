Donna Brown and Noah White donned their gloves, grabbed their brooms and trash bags, loaded up the wagon, and hit West Broadway earlier this month.

Donna, the executive director of the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation, and Noah, an intern there, were doing their part to help Southie shine by participating in the South Boston Spring Spruce-Up.

As Donna wrote in her SBNDC invitation to local businesses, nonprofits, and residents, “It’s been a long winter, and South Boston’s sidewalks could use a little TLC, especially along Broadway! If we all spend just 15-30 minutes picking up litter and giving the sidewalks a sweep, we’ll head into [spring] looking and feeling fresher.”

Donna said her organization tries to do something before Love Your Block (formerly Boston Shines), the city’s cleanup effort. This year’s Love Your Block events will take place April 30, May 1, and May 15.

Donna said the SBNDC may hold a few more Spring Spruce-Ups to get people to come out. “It’s a chance to do a little cleaning and get out of the office,” she said.