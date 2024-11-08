By Birute Vaicjurgis Slezas

For over a century, it has symbolized a community’s deep Catholic faith and its Lithuanian roots. St. Peter Lithuanian Catholic Church in South Boston, consecrated in 1904, is celebrating 120 years of its rich history. On Sunday, October 20, the church on Flaherty Way was alive with activity, as its parishioners crowded into St. Peter’s to attend a special Mass to mark the anniversary. Around them were the walls that Lithuanian immigrants constructed with their own hands, with the money they themselves raised, using materials donated by a fellow Lithuanian who owned a brickyard. In the pews sat the great grandchildren of the parish founders. Over time, the interior became a jewel that artists and craftsmen created for the greater glory of God. Its stained glass windows and frescoes tell the story of Christ and the saints. The light streaming through the depictions of sacred figures brings them to life and used to fill me, as a child, with wonder.

In this setting, parishioners, guests, clergy, and religious sisters gathered together to mark this momentous occasion. The church service began with a concert of sacred music performed by three outstanding soloists. Also participating in the music liturgy were two parish ensembles. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Cristiano Barbosa, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Boston. He was assisted by pastor Fr. William Kennedy and two priests who celebrate the Mass regularly at St. Peter’s: Fr. Jude Anyanwu from Nigeria, a doctoral candidate at Boston College, and Fr. Algirdas Malakauskis, OFM, from St. Anthony’s Franciscan monastery in Kennebunk, Maine. Bishop Barbosa, who had visited the parish earlier in the spring to confer the sacrament of Confirmation, in his homily spoke of himself as an immigrant and acknowledged the faith and strength of the Lithuanian community who established the parish and have sustained it for 120 years.

In attendance at the reception that followed downstairs in the parish hall were former Mayor and Ambassador Raymond Flynn and his wife Kathy, accompanied by their grandson. All five of the Flynns’ children, including Councillor Ed Flynn who was also present, were pupils at St. Peter’s parochial school. The Sisters who taught there for many years, the Congregation of Jesus Crucified, were mentioned again and again during this celebration for their great contribution educating the children of the parish and the surrounding community. They were represented by several Sisters from the congregation’s mother house in Brockton. Greetings in writing were conveyed by Cardinal O’Malley, Congressman Lynch, State Sen. Collins, State Rep. Biele, together with many others, including those received from Lithuania. During the afternoon’s program Fr. Kennedy and Bishop Barbosa were both presented with traditional Lithuanian woven sashes bearing the words “St. Peter Lithuanian Parish 120th Anniversary 1904-2024.“ After an excellent meal prepared by a culinary team of women chefs and their helpers that was served by young parishioners, Daiva Navickas presented a comprehensive history of the parish that she had prepared using photographs and other archival material. Her remarks touched on the many aspects of the parish‘s life over its 120 years.

The jubilee celebration was the result of many hands coming together to make it possible. Dozens of individuals were involved under the leadership and guidance of pastor Fr. William Kennedy and Gloria Adomkaitis and Dr. Aldona Lingertat, Co-chairs of the Lithuanian Apostolate. The parishioners of St. Peter‘s Lithuanian Church look to the years ahead with hope. And they are already getting ready for the parish‘s next big event: St. Peter‘s Lithuanian Parish Autumn Bazaar that takes place Sun., Nov. 24, from 11am to 2pm in the parish hall. It will be an opportunity to enjoy Lithuanian food and to shop for Lithuanian arts and crafts. There will also be a fabulous White Elephant table. All are invited to come and take part in building the parish‘s tomorrow! (Photos taken by Lina Bonda).