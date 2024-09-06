The South Boston Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation (South Boston NDC), is excited to announce the 24th South Boston Street Fest, happening on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (In case of rain, the festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28.) East Broadway, between I and L streets, will be transformed into a bustling celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Building on a rich tradition, the 2024 Street Fest is set to be the biggest yet, with nearly 100 local businesses, artists, and community organizations participating, along with many of the neighborhood’s top restaurants. With more than 5,000 attendees expected throughout the day, the event has solidified its place as a beloved community tradition.

Entertainment will be in full swing with two stages hosting a diverse lineup of performances for all ages. Highlights include performances by Southie’s own Thomas Park, a classic rock and Top-40 cover band; country singer/songwriter Houston Bernard; Shanel Sugar and Friends, who will get people dancing; The Far, a high-energy cover band; and emerging talents from Michael Caputo of MusicBall Entertainment, including the return of up-and-coming superstar Lauren Mahoney. The festivities will kick off with The Late Risers performing the National Anthem and roaming the festival grounds. Attendees can also enjoy local dance showcases by Woods School of Irish Dance and Miss Linda’s School of Dance, as well as self-defense demonstrations from Ultimate Self-Defense.

The Thomas J. “Tommy” Butler South Boston Small Business Leadership Award will be presented to Mona Connolly Casper of the Seapoint Bar & Grill. The presentation will take place at 11:15 a.m. on the Library Stage.

Children will be treated to a host of fun activities, including balloon twisters, caricature artists, face painters, and appearances by costumed characters and princesses. Keep an eye out for Bluey!

For all of the foodies out there, you will find plenty to enjoy, with alfresco dining and drink options available from The Broadway, Roza Lyons, Deja Brew, Café Porto Bello, The Playwright, and the Paramount. Grab-and-go favorites from local hotspots like Publico, Sal’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Capo, Lincoln, Hunter’s, Loco, Fat Baby, Layla’s, and Larry J’s BBQ will also be available.

Shoppers can take advantage of exclusive one-day-only deals from local retailers; art enthusiasts will be able to explore the vibrant local art scene, with works from acclaimed South Boston artists; and South Boston’s essential non-profit organizations will be on hand to share information about their services.

The South Boston Street Fest has become the most highly anticipated event in the neighborhood and surely a fun-filled day for the entire family!

For more information and the latest updates, visit the official South Boston Street Fest website at www.southbostonstreetfest.com.