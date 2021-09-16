By Ginger DeShaney

Summer went out with a bang Saturday, Sept. 11, thanks to the Carson Beach Summer Send-Off.

People of all ages gathered at the McCormack Bath House for a beautiful afternoon of fun and exploration.

Several organizations came together to help South Boston say farewell to the season: Boston Harbor Now, National Park Service, National Park Foundation, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, City of Boston, Coalition for a Resilient and Inclusive Waterfront, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, Piers Park Sailing Center, and Volo Sports.

Boston Harbor Now works in collaboration with many organizations, said Jenn Meakem, community engagement specialist. So when they decided they had to do something at Carson Beach at the end of the summer, they reached out to groups and created this collaborative event.

“There’s something for everyone,” Jenn said about the event, noting Boston Harbor Now creates spaces where there can be diversity of age and ability in the water.

Boston Harbor Now is working to reestablish Boston as one of the world’s great coastal cities. The organization encourages people to explore Boston’s waterfront and islands through promoting and hosting free and low-cost recreational, cultural, and social events in an effort to create a more equitable and inclusive harbor. And Saturday’s event was a perfect example of that.

The Piers Park Sailing Center activities were a big hit, offering kayaking and paddleboarding. Many of the participants were first-timers.

Volo Sports had bocce ball and volleyball. WildPops offered free popsicles but was also taking donations to benefit Volo’s youth programs.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay had a touch tank and greencrab.org had coloring books available and a green crab for people to see.

Cataldo Ambulance was on-site offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic; New England Photo Booth was set up for free photos; TrikeHub PediCabs offered free rides up and down Day Boulevard; Massachusetts Water Resource Authority had a mobile water station; and LL Bean also had a table.

Boston Circus Guild performers walked the beach and did routines on an aerial apparatus and A Trike Called Funk provided the music and a dance floor.

It was the perfect end to summer.