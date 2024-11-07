by Rick Winterson

It’s always a pleasure to welcome new enterprises to South Boston. One of these, with the picturesque name of “Sushi Guys”, is an example. Exactly a month ago, Sushi Guys opened for business at 283C Old Colony Boulevard, in a handsome new building along Old Colony on the block between Vinton and Dorchester Streets.

The cuisine at Sushi Guys is deliciously Japanese throughout. There’s an incredible variety of menu selections that will satisfy every hungry customer. We chose to dine on tasty bowls of miso broth accompanied by a serving of delicately flavored rice – the kind of rice called “sticky rice” by many South Bostonians (and that’s a compliment). For entrees we decided upon maki, those sliced rolls of expertly crafted food with memorable names. We chose the “Caterpillar” and “Katsu Style Crazy”, both of which are delicious. They were created and served to us as real works of art. Soy and tangy wasabi added to our enjoyment; we definitely plan to return.

Three folks run Sushi Guys, including Lyn Thang, the young Assistant who served us last weekend. Lyn was born in China and raised in the U.S. from age four. She keeps herself really busy working in public services and at Sushi Guys. Cary Wong is the Sushi Guys Chef and a partner. He was born in Hong Kong and has trained himself to become an artistic Japanese food expert over the last 33 years. He has been here in the U.S. since 1989. Jaimie Thang is the Owner and Manager of Sushi Guys. She was born in Guanzhou, one of China’s “central cities”; she immigrated here 45 years ago. In Boston, she attended Josiah Quincy Elementary, the John W. McCormack Middle School, and then graduated from South Boston High School in 1996.

Jaimie brings a lot of dining experience to Sushi Guys and to South Boston. Her resume lists positions at Tobiko Japanese Fusions in Acton, BonChon Korean Fried Chicken in Waltham, and in 2021, a partnership with friends in Chestnut Hill at a Chinese restaurant named Mandarin Gourmet. She has steadily worked her way up, beginning as a waitress, a bartender and a hostess, which she then followed with ten years as a General Manager in restaurants around Greater Boston. Jaimie is certainly a highly skilled restaurateur.

Sushi Guys is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to dinners, you might want to try the lunches at Sushi Guys, too. The mid-day menu includes five sushi lunches and two daily bentos, which are offered until 3 p.m. If you are unfamiliar with Japanese cuisine, you should know it’s an excellent choice for take-out or delivered meals. Actually, Japanese food can tastefully accompany a large variety of your own at-home dinners – take-outs can be prepared in about 20 minutes or so.