The committee gathered and would like to announce that due to the current and ongoing COVID pandemic the “Friends of Donny Nave and Katie” committee decided to draw the 50-50 raffle and the other raffle prizes that our sponsors have generously donated. It has become obvious that we cannot safely and legally have the friendship party that we originally envisioned running. We used the 50-50 raffle tickets to draw all prizes, so that the folks who have purchased one of those tickets had the opportunity to win more than just the 50-50 raffle prize. We regret that we could not move forward with our original plans and would like to thank the Committee, our sponsors, and all of Donny’s great “friends” who have generously contributed to supporting Donny’s family. Wishing all of our friends and neighbors are safe and healthy new year!



DRAWING PRIZES:

50-50 Drawing – Winner: Ryan Conley

One Night Stay Westin Waterfront/Breakfast for Two – Winner: “Chunky/Noonan”

Irish Village Weekend Getaway – Winner: Billy Connolly (Sidewalk Café)

$100 Gift Card to “The Chanty” (Marina Bay) – Winner: John Linehan

$50 House of Ivy Salon – Winner: Eileen Griffin

$100 Stapleton’s Floral – Winner: Michele Avelar

$100 Temazcal – Winner: Lauren Cardea

$100 Tony C’s – Winner: Terry Foley

Peter Welch’s Gym 10 Classes ($250 value) – Winner: Tommy Miller

Peter Welch’s Gym 10 Classes ($250 value) – Winner: Shamrock George Glass

Deirfiur Home Gift Basket – Winner: Brian Linehan