Third Annual Seaport Light Up

By Richard Campbell

The third annual Light Up Seaport went off this past Friday December 1st, showing signs of Christmas coming. The event supports Massachusetts Fallen Heroes and the Gavin Foundation, The Fort Point Arts Community, and the Friends of Fort Point Channel. A hefty crowd filled the Seaport Common, and the event was surrounded by other happenings on Seaport Blvd.

At the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage, carolers welcomed those passing by into a pop up preview concert. The smooth singing, handsome crooner Rich Di Mare headlined the evening with holiday tunes. There was Santa letter making, cookie decorating and treats provided by local restaurants. The crowd was rather tightly packed as the Boston Children’s Chorus started caroling, and people were milling in and out of District Hall for refreshments right up to the time of the tree lighting.

People had their dogs in evidence, and were snapping selfies all over the place. Because it was kind of dark, people were bumping in a friendly fashion to get a view of the events on the small stage. This is an event looking for a bigger stage, better lighting and more food; but it had the easy going feeling of a lot of Seaport events. It is surely a tradition that will continue to grow as the district gains traction.

Staff of the Gavin Foundation were on hand to spread cheer.

Smooth Singing by Richi Di Mare

Boston Children’s Choir lifted their voices.