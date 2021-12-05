Mayor Michelle Wu was in South Boston Sunday to light the tree at Medal of Honor Park. A huge crowd gathered to witness the event and take part in all the activities, such as pop a shot, bouncy houses and obstacles, snacks, gift bags, and so much more. In addition to Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, and Rudolph, there were appearances by Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall, Frozen’s Elsa and Olaf, Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz, as well as our local politicians. What a wonderful day!! (PHOTOS BY GINGER DeSHANEY)